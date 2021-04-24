Gallery: Stunning eco-friendly home in sought after area of Carrick

This fantastic architecturally designed 4 bedroom eco friendly property sited on approx 2.5 acres of landscaped gardens at Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon comes to the market ready for immediate occupation.

Ideally suited for use as a family home with an option of home workspace this spacious property (circa 225 sq.m.) is situated in a sought after residential area only 2.5km from the bustling tourist town of Carrick-on-Shannon and boasts an abundance of features.

Finished to an exceptionally high standard throughout the accommodation comprises; hallway, living room, sunroom, open plan kitchen/dining area, utility room, bathroom and four bedrooms (two en-suite and one with walk-in-wardrobe). Some of the many features include; gazebo to rear, double garage with roller shutter doors, detached workshop and tool shed (suitable for conversion to home office, subject to relevant p.p.),

This is a large site with two stables for horses. The house comes with a central vacuum system, the attic area is floored and ready for conversion, it is fully alarmed with a ventilation heat recovery system with underfloor heating, geothermal heating and electric car charging point to name but a few of its features.

There is also Fibre Optic Broadband.

Viewing is a must and strictly by appointment only.

AMV €395,000

Features:

