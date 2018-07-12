Buy your own slice of paradise in Portugal

Buy your own slice of paradise. Pine Hills, Vilamoura, Portugal is the perfect getaway for relaxing with family and friends.

Pine Hills is an exceptional development of 55 superior villa apartments situated on almost 20,000m2 of land. This development is set in the heart of the Algarve in beautiful Vilamoura and only a 25 minute drive from Faro Airport. You will only be a short distance from the bustling marina and beaches. You can enjoy the luxury of quiet and space whilst still being in the heart of it all. A rare gem in a perfect setting, Pine Hills homes encapsulate the ultimate retreat in a peaceful environment.

Accommodation comprises 2 double bedrooms, en-suite, guest WC, private garage space, private storage space and balcony.

Other amenities

- 300m2 Stone Pool (Pebble Pools)

- Children's Pool Area

- Landscaped Gardens & Walkways

- Pool Bar

- Convenience Store

- Gated Secure Community

- 24 Hour Security

- Concierge Service

- 24 Hour Reception

- Fully Equipped Gymnasium



For more details contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents on (071) 9645555.