Spacious family living complete with established vegetable garden and fruit trees

New to the market, this spacious 5-bed bungalow at Drumcollop, Gorvagh, Co. Leitrim is perfect for a growing family.

Situated just 10km from Mohill and 11km from Ballinamore this property boasts magnificent views of the countryside and is sited on approximately 2 acres of mature gardens, including fruit trees and a vegetable garden.

Accommodation includes: hallway, sitting room, open plan kitchen/living room, further separate dining room, sun-room, utility room, larder, bathroom, shower room, 5 bedrooms (1 of which is en-suite) and an attached double garage.

The home is also fitted with triple glazed windows throughout and the conservatory is also double glazed - reducing heating bills significantly. There is also a greenhouse on site.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only with the sole selling agent - Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Ballinamore.

AMV: €199,000

Phone Gordon Hughes Estate Agents for more details on (071) 9645555; you can also email: Info@ghproperty.com or check out the website for further information at www.ghproperty.com