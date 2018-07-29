This Sligo house has been billed as "the greatest surf shack in the world"

There are homes we all would love to buy and there are homes we must own - this is one of the latter.

For sale by private treaty and billed as "the greatest surf shack in the world", Easky House is the home with it all. It is currently listed for sale on daft.ie but also has a dedicated website www.easkyhouse.com.

The property description alone is enough to make us want to buy - if only we had the money.

Nestled above one of Europe's' premier surf breaks, this stunning period country residence dates from the 1830's.

With an overall floor area of 492.386 Sq. Metres (5,300 Sq. Feet) - there's plenty of room and it's finished to such an incredibly high standard, the photos alone are enough to make you drool.

The house is built on the seafields along the Atlantic and boasts breathtaking views of Sligo bay.

Built in the Regency style, all rooms including reception and bedroom, are bright and well proportioned with high ceilings, elegant shuttered sash windows, elaborate ceiling plaster work, decorative marble chimney pieces and architraves.

Easky House has been meticulously and sensitively restored in recent years to an extremely high standard. The property maintains all of its original character and charm although it now benefits from all of the conveniences associated with contemporary living. The house has 4 reception rooms, bar, kitchen and utility rooms downstairs and 6 bedrooms, 5 of which are ensuite, upstairs.

Easky House is set on circa 9 acres with the grounds laid out as a park style garden.

Within the grounds are 2 unrestored barns that share the same stunning atlantic views providing superb development potential.as the Wild Atlantic tourist trail passes by the front driveway.

Easky village is less than 1 km from this home and Innishcrone is just 10 km away. Knock International Airport with direct links to Europe and the US is less than one hour away.

Priced at €1,850,000 there are more details on this amazing property available here

You can also see more details on daft.ie here.