So here's what €13.5m will buy you near Mullingar

So, if you win the EuroMillions or, if you have a spare €13.5m lying about, this incredible eighteenth century Gothic Revival Castle in Co Westmeath, could be yours.

Positioned within a rolling parkland estate of over 1,000 acres, Knockdrin Castle is just 8km from Mullingar and is described as one of the finest picturesque castellated country houses built in Ireland during the first half of the nineteenth century.

The castle was built by Sir Richard Levinge [1785-1848], who first commissioned Sir Richard Morrison to design a new Gothic Revival style castle residence circa 1810.

A most striking feature at Knockdrin is the top-lit staircase made of carved oak, like the doors throughout the castle. There is also plenty of light throughout the castle provided by way of a spectacular central glazed dome.

Reception rooms on the ground floor include a reception hall, drawing room, dining room, ballroom and library. The accommodation within the castle extends to some 19,375 square feet and provides 7 principal bedrooms [12 in total]. 4 estate lodges complete the accommodation.

The core estate demesne extending to over 1,000 acres is intact with the castle privately and centrally positioned within the lands and enjoying uninterrupted views over estate lands to the distant hills beyond.

The property is BER exempt and services include mains water, mains electricity, landline telephone, septic tank, foul drainage, oil fired central heating [radiators, boiler upgraded 2012]

In all some 1,140 acres [460 hectares] comprising some: 600 acres [243 hectares] in arable lands; 415 acres [168 hectares] in woodland; 95 acres [38.4 hectares] in lake(s); and the balance comprising the gardens and farmstead.

Selling Agent is David Ashmore, Ireland Sotheby's International Realty. See their website here for more detail including a video of the property.