Take a look at this fabulous four-bedroom Drumshanbo home

This 4 bedroom detached property (circa 210 sq.m.) is situated in the exclusive gated development of Gleann Ailinne, Drumshanbo.

The development consists of only 9 detached house and is located near the popular Acres Lake amenity area - home of the famous floating walkway!

In excellent condition throughout and ready for immediate occupation this property boasts a number of features including a Miele fitted kitchen and appliances; a landscaped garden area and private electric gated entrance.

Accommodation comprises hallway, living room (with a gas fire), sitting room, kitchen, utility room, toilet, bathroom with double sinks, 4 bedrooms (1 of which is en-suite and all boasting built-in wardrobes) together with double garage and electric doors.

Additional Features

Geothermal heating system with underfloor heating

Fully fitted alarm with CCTV

To book a viewing of this property contact the sole selling agent, Gordon Hughes Estate Agents on (071) 9645555.