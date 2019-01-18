Create your own piece of heaven on earth with this former Cavan church

Create a home in a truly unique property in this 150 year old former church.

Quivvy Church is a 150 year old chapel located on 0.37 acres near to Belturbet town in Co Cavan.

The church sits on an estate that was once owned by the landlord, Lord Lanesborough, who built the church in what has been described as "a futile attempt to convert the area's Irish Catholics".

The former church has had a very unusual history since then serving as a meeting hall, storage area and, at one point, acting as a hatchery for butterflies.



Renovation works have been carried out in recent years by the present owner with an alarm system now installed. The property is also connected to the local Group Water Scheme and has its own septic tank sewerage system.

The property is located in the stunning surroundings of Cavan's Lake District with the lands beautifully situated between Lough Killylea and Lough Derrykemb.

Quivvy marina is located only 200m from the property along the banks of Lough Derrykemb which connects to the rennowned Shannon/Erne Waterway.

Quivvy Church is priced at €199,000. The selling agent is DNG O'Dwyer. To arrange a viewing contact Damian Keogan on (049) 8547622.