Plenty of potential in this two bedroom Leitrim property

Orchard House, Annaghkeenty, Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim is a 2-bedroom cottage situated in a quiet rural area, 3km from the nearest village of Keshcarrigan.

This cottage is in need of complete refurbishment but it offers excellent potential for any buyer to create the perfect rural retreat.

The property is sited on approx. 0.35 acres of ground and comprises a hallway, living room, kitchen with (patio doors), bathroom and two bedrooms.

It has already been fitted with double glazed windows and doors throughout.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only with the sole selling agent. AMV: €59,000

For more details contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim on 071 964 5555