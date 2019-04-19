The perfect family home within walking distance of Drumshanbo
Allenbrooke, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim is the perfect family home.
This beautiful four-bed detached house is set in a small quiet development within walking distance to the town of Drumshanbo.
Set on a corner site overlooking a green area, this property also boasts a large enclosed garden.
Immaculately presented inside, this home is bright and spacious and would make an ideal family home so viewing is a must.
This energy efficient timber framed home also benefits from solar panels and a heat exchange unit.
Accommodation consists of sitting room, kitchen dining, utility, w/c four bedrooms with one being an en suite and a family bathroom.
The overall floor area is 139 m2 and the property is priced at €220,000.
Contact Countryside Properties on 087 92 50555 or 071 96 50555 to arrange a viewing.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on