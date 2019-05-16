Spacious family home is just a short stroll from Drumshanbo town centre

Located just 500m from the centre of Drumshanbo, this lovely property located on the Hilly Road is ready for immediate occupation.

This spacious 4 bedroom dormer style property (circa 210 sq.m.) is located on an secluded elevated setting with mountain views.

The property is also only a short stroll for all services/amenities. Ideally suited for use as a family home the property sited on approx. 0.6 acres of mature gardens comprises of the following accommodation; hallway, living room (open fireplace), kitchen/dining room (patio doors), study/Playroom, utility room, shower room, bathroom and 4 Bedrooms (1 en-suite).

Some of the many features include: energy efficient home (B3 Rating), garage and storage shed to rear, private setting and yet within 500m of town centre.

Viewing strictly by appointment only with the sole selling agent.

AMV €249,000

Contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents on (071) 964 5555 to arrange a viewing.