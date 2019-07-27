Thinking of owning your own small holding? Well check out this beautiful property in rural Leitrim

This four bedroom bungalow (circa 120 sq.m.) comes on a large site of two acres and is located in the quiet rural setting of Ardlougher, Gorvagh, approximately 5m from the nearby town of Ballinamore.

The property was completely refurbished in 2008 and is in good condition throughout. It is ideally suited for those seeking a small farm holding with residential dwelling and the accommodation comprises: hallway, living room (with a solid fuel burner), kitchenette, bathroom and four bedrooms (2 with built in wardrobes).

There is also the option to purchase a further 20 acres of land and there are number of outbuildings and sheds with enormous potential for development.

Contact the sole selling agent, Gordon Hughes Estate Agents to organise a viewing. Phone (071) 964 5555 for more information.