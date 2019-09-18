GALLERY: Historic Georgian residence for sale in Mohill, Co Leitrim

This distinctive Georgian residence on Castle Street, Mohill offers plenty of potential for any discerning buyer.

Built by Sir Morgan Crofton in the Eighteenth Century, it was the centre of the Crofton Estate who held 10000 acres in Co. Leitrim.

The home boasts five bedrooms and two bathrooms and is located on the grounds of the original Mohill Castle, with parts of the bawn and tower still surviving.

This important home has been very well maintained by the vendors with roof, windows (double glazed) and chimneys renewed.

A most charming family residence with ample potential to develop a country house accommodation business and ancillary offerings.

With the renowned Lough Rynn Hotel and Estate literally just out the road, a clear opportunity and synergy exists to tap into this growing tourism sector.

Viewing by prior appointment highly recommended.

