Traditional four bedroom bungalow boasting countryside views

Countryside Properties are delighted to present this traditional four bedroom detached bungalow at Cuiltyconway

Kilmore, Co Roscommon. Overlooking the River Shannon, with beautiful countryside views it is priced at €210,000.

ituated just 2 km outside the village of Jamestown, and only a 10-minute drive from the county town of Carrick-on-Shannon, which has an extensive range of amenities including shops, restaurants and hotels.

This property comprises of two family rooms, kitchen/dining room with Stanley Range, four bedrooms and a family bathroom. There is also a garage, with loft storage and a two bay hay shed with lean-to.

The bungalow sits on approximately 7 acres of land, with huge potential. The property does require modernisation.

Viewing is highly recommended. Contact Countryside Properties, Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon to arrange a viewing on 071 9650555

or 087 9250555