Don't miss the chance to view Leitrim's House of the Year

Leitrim House of the Year 2020. That’s not an accolade we hand out lightly at REA Brady. This property, located in scenic hills overlooking Lough Allen is a pristine residence, unmatched and impressive in all respects. Sitting on a large site with panoramic views, the main residence has 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 4 reception rooms. Tasteful and high-quality finishes throughout.

With a floor area of over 3400 Sq. Ft, space is in abundance. The kitchen, living and dining area features modern cabinetry with granite counter tops, and flows onto a large and elegantly appointed patio with walled garden, pond and impressive paving, all overlooking the landscape rolling down to Lough Allen.

All bedrooms are very spacious and are ensuite. There are two reception rooms on the ground floor with the smaller room currently a music room but could be a fifth bedroom should one prefer. On the first floor there is very spacious and bright living area that is open to the stair and atrium.

A second building on the property may be used for guest accommodation or might well serve as a great home office. To the front of this building is a large and well-appointed garage, along with a Boat Store and work shop.

For those seeking their country dream home but with all of the modern features one might desire, this property is a must see. It is unmatched in scale, style and quality and situated in the most marvellous and superior landscaped setting.

Viewings are strictly by appointment only with REA Brady, Carrick-on-Shannon, Tel: 071 9622444