Gallery: Well known local pub up for sale

This landmark property - McRann's Pub, Mountallen- is situated on the junction of the main Drumshanbo/ Manorhamilton (Folio RN13525F) road and comprises of a fully licensed bar/lounge premises, filling station and former food store together with a 5 bedroom residential dwelling.
Sited on approximately 3 acres of ground with direct access to the Arigna River the property offers enormous potential for a variety of uses.
The property comprises of the following accommodation; bar, lounge, store room, ladies/gents toilets, living room, kitchen, bathroom & No.5 bedrooms.
Features
- fully licensed bar/lounge premises, filling station and former food store together;
- landmark location;
- direct access to Arigna River.
Services
-Oil fired central heating;
- Sewage system.
Viewing is strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.
Contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.
Tel: 071 964 5555.
Email: Info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com
