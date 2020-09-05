Gallery: Well known local pub up for sale

This landmark property - McRann's Pub, Mountallen- is situated on the junction of the main Drumshanbo/ Manorhamilton (Folio RN13525F) road and comprises of a fully licensed bar/lounge premises, filling station and former food store together with a 5 bedroom residential dwelling.



Sited on approximately 3 acres of ground with direct access to the Arigna River the property offers enormous potential for a variety of uses.

The property comprises of the following accommodation; bar, lounge, store room, ladies/gents toilets, living room, kitchen, bathroom & No.5 bedrooms.



Features

- fully licensed bar/lounge premises, filling station and former food store together;

- landmark location;

- direct access to Arigna River.



Services

-Oil fired central heating;

- Sewage system.



Viewing is strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.

Contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Tel: 071 964 5555.

Email: Info@ghproperty.com

Web: www.ghproperty.com

