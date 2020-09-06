Gallery: Impressive three bed bungalow new to the market

New to the market is this 3 bed-roomed bungalow with c. 2 acres, located in Drumgorman close to both Leitrim Village and Drumshanbo with Carrick- on-Shannon a short drive away.



The property is close to numerous lakes and the Shannon/Erne Waterway with lots of waterside activities.

This property is a well laid out bungalow with living area and kitchen to the front. 3 double bedrooms (1 en-suite) and a shower room.

It is on a a large site with mature garden to the front.

It has frontage onto the R280 Leitrim Village/Drumshanbo Road and has frontage also onto a side road.



Features:

Well laid out rooms

uPVC double glazing

Mature private garden

Close to Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon and Drumshanbo

OFCH

Price Guide - €159,900



Contact Celia at REA Brady on 071 9622444 to organise a viewing to appreciate all that this property has to offer.

