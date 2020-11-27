Style and Substance in Kilclare, Co Leitrim

This idyllic modern bungalow in Kilclare, Co Leitrim, near Carrick-on-Shannon is unmatched in quality and style. Well considered and perfectly executed, sitting on a large site of c. 0.75 of one acre this home impresses in every department.

It boasts a dual aspect kitchen/dining/living area, granite countertops, in vogue country oak cabinetry, oak flooring and tasteful fittings throughout. It high quality finish is modern-formal in style, accented in warm tones with impressive draperies and chandeliers.

This 4 Bedroom home (With space for expansion) is a must see.

For more information on this fabulous property contact REA Brady on (071) 962 2444 or email:

info@reabrady.ie