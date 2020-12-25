Former parochial house in Donegal town comes onto the market

This stunning five-bedroom period residence in Glenties, which was built around 1900, has come onto the property market in Donegal.

The property is a former parochial house and was used in that capacity until recently. The property is a substantial building and features many original architectural designs, such as, overhanging eaves with corbelled brackets, block plaster quoins, numerous leaded stained glass panels and windows.

The propert also exhibits an extensive range of ornate ceiling cornices.

The property also contains three reception rooms, two kitchens and five spacious bedrooms making it truly spacious.

The property measures 4,000 square feet and is located just off Glenties', Main Street.

Purchasers will be given a rare opportunity to turn this property into an impressive family home or for use as a commercial venture - perhaps as a high quality guest house or restaurant.

The property comes onto the market with a very appealing price of guide price of €260,000.

If anyone would like further information or details in relation to this stunning property, they can contact the agent Henry Kee on 074 91 31050 who will be happy to guide and advise them.