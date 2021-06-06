Fancy having a home with views of the Shannon?

Sherry FitzGerald Farrell bring to the market, an exceptional opportunity to acquire a most enchanting country retreat gently elevated on a splendid circa 1 acre site, bordered by wonderfully mature hedgerows and native hardwood trees, sweeping down to neighbouring grazing farmland and callow, with majestic River Shannon offering a most tranquil, panoramic vista.

‘Bunanass’ ('End of the Waterfall') at Bornacoola is adjacent to Clooneen Bog, a special area of conservation providing natural habitats which is located just north of Lough Forbes and Castleforbes Demesne.

It’s southern boundary is formed by the free flowing Bunanass stream which creates a soothing murmur as it forms a tumbling waterfall.

The setting and location is truly superb with pastoral country walks right on your doorstep yet just minutes from the N4, Rooskey, Dromod (Sligo-Dublin Intercity train line), Newtownforbes and with Carrick-on-Shannon and Longford just a short car trip away.

Sympathetically restored and substantially enhanced and extended to a very high standard with zoned, underfloor heating whilst capturing the property's many attributes and southerly aspect, Bunanass is bathed in natural light and warmth especially to its sun drenched decking area which directly adjoins an almost fully glazed living space.

A unique vacation home, private residence or family home with wonderful potential for expansion on this large site with excellent wireless broadband connectivity.

Viewing, by prior appointment, of this prime property is highly recommended please call Liam Farrell on 0719620976.

Features

• Direct views overlooking the River Shannon

• Manicured gardens set on c 1.06 acres

• Bright and spacious property completed to a modern and exacting standard throughout

• Underfloor zoned heating for maximum comfort and efficiency

• Beaded block wall pumped for extra insulation

• Large 60m2 detached garage with two roller doors and multiple power points

• Excellent wireless broadband availability