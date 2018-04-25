Spar Primary Schools 5s Finals a great success in Bee Park

Bee Park, home of Manorhamilton Rangers, played host to the Leitrim Finals of the SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme on Wednesday April 18.

The SPAR FAI Primary Schools 5s Programme has seen participation figures grow year on year to become the largest primary schools’ competition in the country. 128 students from 12 schools participated in the Leitrim County Final with just 4 schools progressing to the provincial finals.

The ‘A’ Cup, open to boys and/or mixed teams from small schools, had four passionate schools. Gortletteragh NS triumphed 100% record with three wins in what was a thrilling group to become county champions for second year running. Drumlease NS were worthy runners-up in their first year in the competition.

The ‘B’ Cup, for medium sized schools, again proved to be a compelling division with four teams involved. Gaelscoil Liatroma proved a little too strong over a talented Carrigallen NS side to finish top of their group.

The Girls ‘A’, ‘B’ finals where there was a fantastic atmosphere throughout the competition.

In the Girls ‘A’ Cup, for small schools, Killenummery NS finished unbeaten with two wins to secure top of the group to finish above Newtowngore NS who played out in a really exciting and hard-fought draw which ended 4-4 when they went head to head.

In the Girls ‘B’ Cup, for medium sized schools, Carrigallen NS sealed qualification to the next stage to continue their impressive run having won the previous two years after they overcame a tough challenge from Scoil Chlann Naofa, Ballinamore.

The Leitrim winners will now progress to the Connacht Finals on May 3, in Solar 21 Park, Castlebar, Mayo.

The SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme competition has been in existence since the mid 1990s and has 31,728 participants from 1,528 schools involved this year.