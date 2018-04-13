Leitrim Swimmers impress at National Finals

Leitrim had four swimmers from the Sligo Swimming Club competing at the 2018 Irish Open Swimming Championships last week.

The swimmers were brothers Eanna and Odhran O’Hara from Kinlough, Carrie McDaid from Dromahair and Wiktoria Weinert from Carrick-on-Shannon.

Taking place over five days in the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin, the competition is the highlight of the Irish swimming calendar.

The highlight was the mixed 4x100m Medley Relay, were Sligo SC’s Carrie McDaid, Jade Murphy, Ronan Anderson and Eanna O’Hara combined to win bronze, with Carrie swimming the 100m backstroke leg and Eanna the 100m freestyle. Eanna O’Hara also competed in the 50m and 100m breaststroke events.

Swimming for her first time at the Irish Open Swimming Championships, 15-year-old Wiktoria Weinert qualified for the junior final of the 200m breaststroke and swam an impressive time of 2:55.52 to finish in 8th place.

Odhran O’Hara (15) swam in the 50m freestyle event and posted a new PB time of 26.33.

The next competition for Leitrim swimmers is the Connacht Youth/Open Championships 2018 which take place in Limerick from May 5-7.