Five things we learned from week two of the Leitrim Senior Football Championship

Never write off Drumreilly!

This isn't exactly something new that was learned this week but the point was emphatically reinforced last Friday night when they recorded a draw against Ballinamore in Cloone despite being reduced to 13 players. Aughawillan are next up for Drumreilly and they will be all too aware of the battle that lies in store.

St Mary's lay down a marker

Having dismissed the challenge of Melvin Gaels in the opening week, St Mary's recorded an easier than expected win over Allen Gaels last Saturday. Allen Gaels had won many admirers in week one but were comprehensively beaten in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada last Saturday. It is still very early in this year's Championship but St Mary's have the look of a team that could go a long way in the competition.

Aughanasheelin are up and running

Having impressed many as they claimed the Intermediate Championship last year, Aughnasheelin recorded their first win back of the Senior Championship last weekend as they proved too good for Bornacoola.

Aughawillan are back on track

Having suffered an opening weekend defeat at the hands of Mohill, Aughawillan bounced back in style last weekend when they proved too strong for Gortletteragh. The 11 times Senior champions who won the county title in 2014 and 2016 may be missing some key players but they will still pose a threat.

Four teams remain pointless

There are a number of teams still struggling to find their feet in this year's championship. There are four teams, two in each group, who have lost their opening two games. In Group one Gortletteragh and Dromahair and in Group two, Melvin Gaels and Bornacoola have suffered defeats in their opening two fixtures. While there is still time for each of those teams to recover all four will know they are getting close to entering the last chance saloon and all will want to avoid the dreaded relegation semi-finals.