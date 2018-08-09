Five things we learned from week two of the Leitrim Intermediate Championship

After week two of the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship there are a number of teams who are setting the pace in each of the two groups with a maximum four points. At the other end of the table the pressure is starting to grow for other clubs who have found the going tough in the opening weeks and will be hoping for improved results in the coming weeks.

Here are five things we learned from week two of the Intermediate Championship.

Understrength Ballinaglera bounce back

Having suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Fenagh in the opening week, Ballinaglera responded impressively on Friday night last as they drew with Leitrim Gaels despite being understrength. They face Cloone on Saturday, with both sides looking to secure a first win of the campaign.

Fenagh march on

Fenagh St Caillins brushed aside Cloone's challenge last weekend to secure their second big win in successive weeks. Led by Donal Wrynn and with Riordan and Ryan O'Rourke impressing Fenagh have a scoring difference of +30 after two games to reinforce why many have installed them as favourites for the Intermediate Championship.

Drumkeerin's 100% record remains intact!

Drumkeerin have suffered more than their share of heartbreak in the Intermediate Championship in recent years. So far in 2018 they have gone about their business in an efficient manner and will surely be one of the teams in the reckoning come the business end of the Championship. Having disposed of Cloone's challenge in week one, last weekend they comfortably defeated Aughavas although tougher challenges will be presented in the coming weeks.

Beirne brothers still carry a threat

Eslin have caused shocks aplenty in recent years against more highly rated opponents thanks in no small part to threat of the Beirne brothers - Niall, Tomas and Conor. Although it was Mohill's second team they defeated last week, it was nevertheless a local derby and it was Eslin and the Beirne's who came out on top to register their second win of the campaign. So far they have beaten the second strings of Ballianmore Sean O'Heslin's and Mohill but a much stiffer test this weekend against Annaduff will give an indication of how far Eslin can advance in this year's competition.

Immediate return on the cards for Annaduff

After the disappointment of relegation from the Senior Championship last year, Annaduff have impressed in the opening two weekends of this years Intermediate Championship. An 18 point win over Mohill's second team in the opening weekend was followed saw Annaduff lay down a marker of intent and they went one better last weekend as the defeated Carrigallen by 19 points - 4-13 to 0-6.