Happy golfers back on the fairways at Blacklion Golf Club

The fairways of Blacklion Golf Clulb in Cavan were alive with the sound of happy golfers on Monday morning last as the restrictions on play were lifted and as one journalist recently put it " they were like cattle let out from the byer ".

The time sheet is fully operational and can be found on our homepage at blackliongolf.com and follow the links for booking a tee time. For the present time it remains members only and you must have booked to play so just keep this in mind.

Great to see some of the members out early on Monday some who haven't met in months and there was a very jovial atmosphere around the practice area.

Leitrim members in action on Monday morning included Gerry & Alan Hickey and Joe Keaney.