Ballinamore Golf Club welcomes back golfers - GALLERY

At last we are out! Great work was done by volunteers over the weekend to get the bunkers in order and tend to the new shrubs on the course, a big thank you to all who volunteered and to everyone over the past few months especially the greens team as we have an exciting new revamped course in progress.

The work has included a new elevated triple level first Green, new tee boxes on the first, fourth, fifth, Seventh and new magnificent backdrop to 7th Green. The extensive planting around the course ably led by John Ryan has served to brighten up the whole area along with the exposure of the Canal.

All this work along with the widespread drainage should make the golfing experience so much better.

The webinar on Wednesday was a great success with over 55 attendees, Enda Mcnamara updated on the new handicap index and Ray McNamara explained our new competition purse facility whereby you will pay into a competition account and competition fees will be automatically deducted when you play.

The Club are working on Golf Lessons in the near future, please indicate your interest to the Captains and preference for Thursday pm or Sat mid Afternoon or email Ballinamoregolfclub@outlook.ie

Please, please get your membership sorted ASAP as we are investing freely in our great facility. It is also worth noting that there will not be any Green fees allowed in the next few months due to Govt Covid restrictions. Thanks to those who have signed up already.