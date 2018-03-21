Corn Mill Theatre Group wins Blue Riband at Kiltyclogher Drama Festival

Despite storm Emma and the snow and frost Kiltyclogher Drama Festival opened just one night late on Sunday night 4th March and continued until the following Sunday night.



Cornmill Theatre Group took 1st place in the Open Section of Kiltyclogher Drama Festival with their production of the Samuel Beckett classic ”Waiting for Godot”. Sillan Players, Shercock won the Confined Section with their production of Michael Harding’s play ”Una Pooka”.



The Adjudicator, Jim Wolstencroft said that the overall quality of the performances during the week were of a very high standard especially in the open section of the competition. He congratulated all the groups that took part for their dedication and commitment to amateur drama.



He was very impressed with the attentiveness of the audience over the eight nights. He thanked the members of the hard-working committee and all the people he had met over the week for their kindness and courtesy to him.



On behalf of the Drama Committee and Kiltyclogher Community Council, Frank Fox thanked the Adjudicator for sharing his extensive knowledge of the plays and the playwrights to the audience at the end of each show.



He thanked the ladies and gentlemen who turned out over the eight nights to cater for the groups, man the doors, sell tickets and all who worked behind the scene to keep the festival running smoothly. He thanked Killasnett Co-op who had sponsored all the individual prizes for the Festival. He also thanked all sponsors who year after year give so generously and graciously to the festival.



He thanked the audiences, many of them who have been coming to the festival since it started, for their loyalty as without them the Festival would not be feasible. Lastly he thanked the eight groups, it was their hard work and dedication that had made the festival such a great success. The Festival was officially closed by Hubert McMorrow.



Festival Results:

Blue Riband (Teresa Relihan Perpetual Memorial Trophy): Corn Mill Theatre Group - Waiting for Godot

Best Open Play (Merenda Perpetual Cup): Corn Mill Theatre Group - Waiting for Godot

Best Confined Play (Dr McManus Perpetual Cup): Sillan Players - Una Pooka

Adjudicators Award (Drumlin Publications Perpetual Shield): Kilmeen Drama Group - Singing & Music in their production of The Shaughran

Audience Award – Most Entertaining Play (McGrath Perpetual Shield): The Shaughran

Best Moment of Theatre (Johnny Mulhern Perpetual Cup): The Shaughran - Wake Scene

Most Promising Actor (Seamus Dillon Perpetual Memorial Trophy): Luke Patterson as Boy in Waiting for Godot

Best Actor (Open): Christopher Slattery as Lucky in Waiting for Godot

Best Actor (Confined): Conor Shaffrey as Fr Simeon/Pooka Man in Una Pooka

Best Actress (Open): Bernie Harten as Peggy in Stolen Child

Best Actress (Confined): Yvonne Seymour as Una in Una Pooka

Best Supporting Actor (Open): Joint award - Killian McGuinness / Charles McGuinness (Waiting for Godot)

Best Supporting Actor (Confined): Francis Brennan as Tilden in Buried Child

Best Supporting Actress (Open): Joint award - Sharon Mawe McCarthy / Niamh McAuley (The Shaughran)

Best Supporting Actress (Confined): Joint award - Ita Malley / Finola Mellet (The Cripple of Inishmaan)

Best Set: Corn Mill Theatre Group (Waiting for Godot)

Best Producer (Confined): Paddy Farrelly (Sillan Players) for Una Pooka

Best Producer (Open): Donie Walsh (Kilmeen Drama) for The Shaughran

