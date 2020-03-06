Gallery: Local Trad Group 'Gan Ainm' win €3,000 Hospice Talent competition

Local young Trad Group, ‘Gan Ainm’, triumphed as winners of the €3,000 total prize fund North West Talent Competition held in aid of the North West Hospice.

The talented foursome are Fiachra Guihen, Tara Noone, Katie Moreau and Louise Gaffney.

The event, in the Landmark Hotel, held the large crowd enraptured with the quality of the performances on Saturday night.

Also competing were The Crossan School of Irish Dancing, Cootehall based band ‘The Flies’, and the ‘Athlone A Cappella Choir’.

Live-streamed on the internet, the event was sponsored by Carrick-on-Shannon based businesses – Cora Systems, King and Moffatt Building Services, OBN Financial Services, Prior PLM Medical and Vistamed. Well done to all concerned.

Photos by Gerry Faughnan