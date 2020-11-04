Five@5 - The Leitrim businesses continuing to operate during lockdown
WE ARE SUPPORTING BUSINESSES ACROSS THE COUNTY WITH A NEW FIVE@5 LIST EVERY DAY
Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Leitrim and local businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.
All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.
Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepLeitrimInBusiness
Today's Five@5:
Collins LLP Solicitors
0719620882
Main Street, Townparks, Carrick on Shannon
Lunney Tractors
0494333215
Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim
Western Forestry
071-91 61458
Finisklin Road, Sligo
www.facebook.com/westernforestrycoop.ie
AMC Fuels
0872457033
Crey, Drumshanbo
Tel: 087-245 7033
Email: amcfuels@gmail.com
System10 weight loss management
086-384 6302
Martina Mulhern, Ardara, Co. Donegal
