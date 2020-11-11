Supporting local businesses
Your 5@5 - Shop Local in Leitrim at these five businesses
Leitrim's 5@5
When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.
So if you are out and about this week or thinking of availing of a service we ask that you support the following Leitrim Business and shop local.
Reynolds Topline
For all your Hardware needs
Glebe Street, Mohill,
Co. Leitrim | 071 9631083
Open MON-FRI 8.30am-6.00pm,
Closed for Lunch 1.30pm-2pm,
SAT 9.30am-6.00pm, SUN Closed.
Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa
Ballyfarnon, Boyle
County Roscommon
www.kilronancastle.ie
Tel: 071 9618000
OPEN FOR TAKEAWAY SERVICE
Lough Rynn, Castle Estate & Gardens
Mohill
Co. Leitrim
Tel: 071 96 32700
Fax: 071 96 32710
Web: www.loughrynn.ie
OPEN FOR TAKEAWAY SERVICE
CD - CARRICK COMMERCIALS
CVRT & REPAIR CENTRE
Boyle Road,
Carrick on Shannon,
Co Roscommon.
Tel 071 0622515 / 071 9623378
Web : www.cdcarrickcommercials.ie
Email : info@cdcommercials.ie
McGowan Accountancy Service
Catering for sole traders partnership companies
www.mcgowanaccounting.com
Call:0906625818 or 0860352849
e:info@mcgowanaccounting.com
Wealthwise Financial Planning
Hartley Business Park, Carrick on Shannon Co Leitrim, N41 F9X8
Main St, Oranmore, Co Galway, H91 C89
Telephone/Email: 071 9650699, Info@wealthwise.ie, www.wealthwise.ie
Wealthwise Financial Planning offers Wealth Management & Financial Planning advice in the areas of Investment, Retirement Planning as well as Business & Personal protection.
