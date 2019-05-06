Leitrim deaths - Monday, May 6, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Cox (née Maguire) Dooard Road, Garrison, Fermanagh



Peacefully, at Altnagevlin Hospital. Remains will repose at her residence on Monday from 12 noon to 10pm and on Tuesday from 12 noon to 10pm. House private at all other times. Remains will arrive to Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, on Wednesday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Cancer Centre Derry c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison or any family member.

Teresa Crotty (née Graham) Rocorn, Corry, Belleek, Fermanagh



Teresa Crotty (nee Graham) Rocorn, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 3FU, April 30th 2019. Beloved wife of Frank loving mother of Ray, Elizabeth (Colin), grandmother of Gemma, Sian and Harry, great-grandmother of Niamh. Neighbours and friends are welcome at the family home on Saturday from 2.00.pm until 7.00.pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30.am in Saint Patrick's Church, Belleek followed by Interment in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her husband, son, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother Jack and sister Lena. Predeceased by brothers Gerry, Cyril and Kevin and entire family circle.

Martina Mc Sharry, Laureen, Kinlough, Leitrim



Much loved daughter of Teresa and Peter, sister of Paul, Pat, Catherine Regan (Rossinver), Agnes, Linda and David. Removal of remains from her late residence on Tuesday evening to arrive at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough, for 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to S.H.O.U.T or North West Hospice Palliative Care. House private at all times to family and close friends.

Linda Baskin, No 7 Cois Laughta, Kinlough, Leitrim



Linda Baskin, No.7 Cois Laughta, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, passed away peacefully on Friday May 3rd 2019 at The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughters, sons, in-laws, her beloved grandchildren, and all her relatives and friends.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Tuesday afternoon at 1.30pm to arrive at Rossinver Parish Church of Ireland, Main St, Kinlough, for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of Donal Breslin Funeral Directors or by donation box at Funeral Home or Church.

John (Sean) Brady, The Donahies, Dublin 13, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim



Brady, John (Sean) (late of The Donahies, Dublin 13 and formerly of Kiltygerry, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim) passed away peacefully on 4th May 2019 at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Adrienne, father of Sean, Lee and Glenn; very sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Tiarnán, Eadaoin, Ella, Moya & Lugh, daughters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock, this Wednesday between 3pm and 6pm. Removal on Thursday morning (9th May) to The Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede, Dublin 13, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Balgriffin Extension Cemetery.

Therese Mayville (née Hackett), Gubagraphy, Dromod, Leitrim

Therese Mayville nee Hackett, Gubagraphy, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, May 4th 2019, following an illness bravely borne in the wonderful care of the staff at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by her parents, Tommy and Stena, and her brother Kieran. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Paul, brother Gerard niece Linda, nephew David, father in law, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her home on Monday from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock, followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. Donation box in Church. House private, outside of reposing times, please. Follow direction signs to family home.

Thomas Mc Loughlin, Lecarrow, Lisserlough, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget, daughters Rita, Edel, Leeanna and sons Thomas and Daryl, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother Eddie and sister Sr.Brid, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery. No flowers, please, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Patrick Mc Partland, Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Arigna, Roscommon

Patrick Mc Partland, Dristernan, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and formerly Arigna, Co. Roscommon, May 4th 2019. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eithne, daughters Mary, Breege, Patricia and Martina, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister Annie, Vera and Lily, brothers Eugene and Ronan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo. Interment afterwards in Arigna Cemetery.

Jack McMahon, Rhyl, Wales, Carrick Road and Warren, Boyle, Roscommon

It is with great sadness that we, at Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen wish to advise of the death of our dear and beloved cousin Jack McMahon at his home in Rhyl, Wales on 27th of April surrounded by his loving family. Jack, formerly of Carrick Road and Warren, Boyle will be fondly remembered as a regular visitor to Boyle and made many lasting friendships in the town and through Boyle Golf Club. Sincerest sympathies to his wife Dorothy, sons John and Micheal and daughter Angie, family and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

James (Nasie) Breheny, Astoria, New York, USA and formerly of Bricklieve, Castlebaldwin, Sligo

James (Nasie) Breheny, Astoria, New York, USA and formerly of Bricklieve, Castlebaldwin, Sligo peacefully. Funeral to take place Tuesday April 16th at The Church of the Most Precious Blood, Astoria, New York, USA. Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Sunday June 2nd at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo. Enquiries to Sean Feehily at Sean Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo 0719159999.

May they all Rest In Peace.