RTE Late Late Show guests revealed for this Friday night
The guests have been revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTE One.
Following fresh changes to Covid restrictions and the continuing high number of infections across the country, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will provide an update on the current situation on managing the outbreak of Covid-19.
As Operation Transformation returns to our screens for its 15th season, Ryan will be joined by presenter Kathryn Thomas and the five new leaders for 2022 - John Ryan, Stefano Sweetman, Kathleen Hurley Mullins, Katie Jones and Sarah O'Connor Ryan - as they embark on a health and wellness journey with the main intention to reset and kick-start a new chapter in their lives.
The Late Late Show will host a very special TradFest music session with some of the country’s most-talented Irish musicians including Mike Hanrahan (Stockton's Wing), Niamh Dunne (Beoga), Dara & Mick Healy (Boxing Banjo), Bridín, Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh (Altan), Séamus & Caoimhe Ui Fhlatharta, to name a few.
The Late Late Show is on RTÉ One this Friday, January 14 at 9:35 pm
