01 May 2022

Mythological murals to feature in Irish town

Mythological murals to feature in Irish town

01 May 2022 3:11 PM

Large murals are popping up all over Drogheda as part of a new public urban art trail.

The trail, which will also include an audio tour, features the murals on buildings across the Co Louth town, showcasing some of the famous Irish myths and legends of the region.

The multidisciplinary public arts programme, Drawda, has been produced by Droichead Arts Centre and Love Drogheda Bid (Business Improvement District), in partnership with Louth County Council Arts Office.

The project has been curated by artists Dee Walsh and Brian Hegarty.

At the heart of Drawda will be an urban art trail of six outdoor murals throughout the town by local, national and international artists, including the Salmon of Knowledge and the story of Fionn MacCumhaill by local artist Ciaran Dunlevy on the Fitzwilliam Court building in Dyer Street.

Other murals will include Etain, the heroine of Tochmarc Etaine, by Dutch artist Nina Valkhoff, in Meat Market Lane, and Boann, Goddess of the Boyne, by Spanish artist Lula Goce, in Abbey Lane.

Other works will be The Morrigan, Goddess of War, by Northern Ireland artist Friz, in Bolton Street, Dagda, leader of the Tuatha De Danann, by French artist Russ, in Lawrence Street, and Amergin, leader and bard of the Milesians, by French artist Aero, on Drogheda’s port wall.

Drawda will include an outreach programme with students from 19 schools and second level education organisations across the area taking part.

