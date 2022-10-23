Evening of Chilean Traditional Culture and Folk Music in Manorhamilton

Manorhamilton's Samhain Festival promises to be even better this year. The jampacked schedule of events get off to the perfect start at Fulacht Fiadh Cafe with a wonderful evening of Chilean Traditional culture, folk music and film on October 28 starting at 7pm.
Fulacht Fiadh Cafe are delighted to host Chilean folk musicians and archivists Danilo Petrovich & Rodrigo Astaburuaga; Gordon Ashworth of the legendary American folk music label Mississippi Records, and Irish traditional singer and song historian Fionnuala Maxwell for an exciting evening of folk history and music.
There will be a screening of documentary shorts (never before seen in the global North) on indigenous and hyper-regional Chilean musical and folkloric traditions such as Mapuche music, bailes chinos, pagan festivals and brass bands.
Afterwards, we will host a discussion on Chilean and Irish musical traditions around death and grief.
Later on, there will be a chance to dance at a listening party and DJ set of traditional tunes by Chilean folk researchers and musicians Ivan & Alvaro Daguer, of contemporary psych-folk band Glorias Navales!
Tickets are available at the cafe and on eventbrite at: An Evening of Chilean Folkloric customs, films and music Tickets, Fri 28 Oct 2022 at 19:00 | Eventbrite.
All of our Manorhamilton's Samhain events are in association with Cluainín Carnival Arts Collective - who have done an amazing job at pulling together a brilliant programme!
