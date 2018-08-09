Call for artists interested in using free studio space in Drumshanbo

Leitrim County Council is seeking interest from artists of any discipline who would like to take up residence in Studio 2 at Market House, Drumshanbo (the library building).

In lieu of rent, artists are asked instead to commit the equivalent of one hour per week conducting workshops of collaborative programmes with the community, school or library groups developed by the artist in partnership with Leitrim County Council Arts Office and Leitrim Library Service.

The artists studios are recently renovated and also have a separate workshop space, a kitchen ad a bathroom with toilet and shower. The studios have 24 hour private independent access to the rear of the building.

Residency is for one year (with potential to extend for a second year).

See here for more details on the offer and how to apply.