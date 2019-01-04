Leitrim's Spark Programme is looking for businesses to get involved in 2019

Spark is a programme developed by Leitrim County Council’s Arts Office and Local Enterprise Office for companies that are interested in collaborating with artists and promoting creativity within their organisation.

The Arts Office and Local Enterprise Office are now looking for Leitrim based public or private company to work with to determine opportunities and approaches that an artist could take which would positively impact on the company. Once these needs and opportunities are identified the arts office and LEO will recruit a suitable artist and together develop a programme which could see that artist working with the company up to a couple of days per week for about six months.

The programme provides an artist with the opportunity to work with the company and to undertake work inspired by the company. Quite naturally, this will be clearly influenced by the adopted environment, thus providing a greater interest and involvement in the work from staff and clients/customers. As well as making work, the artist can develop a programme which may point to new different creative and innovative paths for the company, and serve as a catalyst for new thinking.

If you manage a private or public business in Leitrim and would like to get involved in Spark, please contact the arts office and let us know before Friday 1st February. For further information, go to www.leitrimarts.ie or contact Christine Kelly at Leitrim County Council Arts Office on 071 96 21694 or email ckelly@leitrimcoco.ie.

Spark is funded by Leitrim County Council and Leitrim Local Enterprise Office with the support of the Arts Council.