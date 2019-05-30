Threads of change: WWI from Leitrim eyes

As Leitrim looks towards June 28, the centenary of the Treaty of Versailles, an exhibition telling of WW1 through the lens of Leitrim and its people is touring the county.

Part of Leitrim’s Versailles Programme and supported by Leitrim Peace IV Partnership, it shares experiences from some Leitrim families who lost loved ones in the Great War.

Among those remembered in the exhibition are Patrick Canning, son of Patrick and Mary Canning of Ballinamore, who enlisted as Patrick McGuire, although the exact reason why is not known.

Having lost his life on March 25, 1917, Patrick is commemorated at Belgium’s Kemmel Chateau Military Cemetery.

Patrick McGuinness of Kiltyclogher served as Lance Corporal with the Royal Engineers. Injured in the field, he was one of the few to recuperate at home. He passed away in October 1915 and now rests in Rossinver Old Graveyard.

The exhibition comprises personalised artworks remembering the fallen - some created by family members and others under an Adopt a Soldier programme – and a pop up museum of personal artefacts and family treasures of that time, accompanied by Gallant Sons, a National Library of Ireland touring exhibition.

Following successful exhibitions in Ballinamore and Carrigallen, the exhibition is in Leitrim Sculpture Centre’s Main Street Gallery, Manorhamilton from May 30 to June 8, with an official opening on Thursday May 30 at 7pm.

Also upcoming in The Versailles Programme is ‘The Men who Returned - a talk with Ronan McGreevy on June 6 in Bredagh Old School, Carrigallen at 7pm.

More events are expected to follow in June.

For more details on local events contact Leitrimcommemorations

@gmail.com or call (086) 8093965.

The Remembering Leitrim War Dead project is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).