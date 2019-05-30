Legendary Gilbert O'Sullivan set to perform in Castlebar this August

Legendary singer songwriter Gilbert O'Sullivan returns to Mayo for a rare solo concert performing new songs alongside all his classic hits.

He performs in The Royal Theatre Castlebar on Saturday, August 31 at 8pm. Tickets €45.

As creative now as he has ever been across an outstanding career, the past few years have seen O'Sullivan showcase many sides of his musical personality.

Gilbert's latest formidable self-titled album was released last August and reached Top 20 in the UK Charts. Receiving critical-acclaim worldwide, and to celebrate that release Gilbert will be performing a series of rare solo concerts that will see him present new songs alongside all his classics.