Friday, May 31: Carrick-on-Shannon Carnival - What's on

So what's in store for Carrick Carnival today, Friday, May 31?

Well....

The carnival fun kicks off in the county town this Friday, May 31. The day starts with a Splash Party from 2pm at the Quays.

Back by popular demand is the Exploration Dome at the Quays from 4pm to 9pm and there will also be facepaiting and kids sand art her during Friday afternoon.

Fred the Party Professor - an award winning magician, circus performer and one man orchestra - will be hosting his show at the Quays from 6pm to 7pm.

Enjoy a fabulous evening of entertainment with the Mullingar Brass Band and a Samba Band at the Quays from 6pm.

There will also be a fire engine display and puppet show for the children as well as an Aerial Banner display, stilt walkers and the ever popular ball Race.

Check out www.carrickcarnival.com for more