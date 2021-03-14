Call for expressions of interest in Small Sparks arts programme

Small Sparks is project that provides Leitrim companies with the opportunity to work with an artist for three weeks.

The programme has been developed by Leitrim County Council’s Arts Office and Local Enterprise Office for companies that are interested in collaborating with artists, and artists that are interested in working in different environments.

Working together, the project can point to different, creative, and innovative paths and serve as a catalyst for new thinking.

Rather than postponing Small Sparks because of Covid-19, we believe there is there is an even greater imperative to look at things differently now and to see how the very real current challenges might be opportunities to think about new ideas.

Right now we’re looking for three Leitrim businesses that would like to take part this year. The business can be a shop, a factory, an NGO or anything in between. If you manage a business in Leitrim and would like to get involved in Small Sparks, please contact the arts office before Friday 26th March to let us know you’re interested.

For further information, go to https://ecs.page.link/zrmWx or contact Philip Delamere at Leitrim County Council Arts Office on 071 96 21694 or email arts@leitrimcoco.ie.