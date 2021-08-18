Art that Connects at The Leitrim Design House

The Leitrim Design House are delighted to host a new exhibition on ARTWALL by local artist Kara Doherty titled ‘Connected’.



Kara worked abroad for many years but returned home setting up her studio in the beautiful village of Cootehall.

Kara has devoted herself seriously to painting since 2016 and is constantly inspired by her surrounding landscape and the spaces we inhabit. She loves to observe the movement and textures in the sea, rivers, lakes, fields and mountains which become the focus of her paintings. Working in both acrylics and oils, with a multitude of palette knives and brushes she explores her personal response to the ever changing elements of nature.



Kara’s atmospheric seascapes are at times described as foreboding, warning of the continuous threat to our beautiful but fragile world. The ever changing drama of the skies, she sees as ‘the canopy of our world’ fuels Kara’s passion for painting.

This series of seascapes and landscapes is on view from August 18th and runs until the end of September in The Leitrim Design House, Carrick-on-Shannon.



Kara’s paintings have been in great demand recently so a lot of interest is expected in this local artist.

You can put a deposit on all of the Irish made gifts, allowing you to pay over a number of weeks. Adding or starting your own art collection has never been more affordable!



Meet the Maker

Following on from a successful event with Bairbre Kennedy from Lichen Ceramics demonstration on August 14, Meet the Maker is back on Saturday, August 21 from 2 – 4pm. Please drop by, say hello and share your support to one of our best loved local wood turners Artwood on The Dock plaza.



These talented makers are the creators behind the very popular suncatchers capturing uplifting Irish light and spreading it throughout your home. Artwood’s handcrafted local gifts are cherished and sent round the world in their compact gift boxes.

Enjoy many of our curated collections 24/7 on www.leitrimdesignhouse.ie

Place your order online or receive gift guidance by calling 071 96 50550 and they deliver your Irish made purchase to your door. Or call into the beautiful Leitrim Design House shop in The Dock. Follow on Facebook.com/TheLeitrim

DesignHouse/