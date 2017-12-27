Council will "not be placing anymore speed ramps in Ballinamore"

Despite requests for another speed ramp to be put in place in Ballinamore, Leitrim County Council has confirmed it will not be putting any more ramps in place in the town.

Cllr Caroline Mulvey requested the Council install a speed ramp between the old Vocational School and the Boys National School in Ballinamore at the recent Ballinamore Municipal meeting.

However a spokesperson for the Council said no more speed ramps will be put in place in Ballinamore "under our current budgets".

We intend to replace the damaged gateway sign at the school," continued the Council spokesperson adding any concerns with speeding in this location should be raised with Gardai at the next Joint Policing Committee meeting.