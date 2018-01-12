Call to extend public lighting in Aughawillan to new graveyard

Cllr Caillian Ellis has called for Leitrim County Council to extended the public lighting from Aughawillan Church to the new graveyard.



He put forward his proposal at the recent Ballinamore Municipal District Meeting adding this lighting is crucial, especially when removals are held in the local church at night.



However he was told that the council has already installed the public lighting pots requested by the local community at this location but the local authority has “no direct budget” to provide public lighting.



“I would suggest the Graveyard committee apply for grant funding from Leitrim County Council to install these lights as well as other minor jobs that would enhance the cemetery,” said District Engineer, Darragh O'Boyle.



“They should look at the graveyard as a whole and put in as a suite of works. I'd help them (the committee) to put together a tender,” he said, adding that he was happy to meet with members of the committee.



Cllr Ellis welcomed that commitment noting - “I'll arrange that meeting as soon as possible.”