Ideal holiday or starter home on the market in Ballinamore

Situated beside the town centre this three bedroom duplex townhouse (circa 115 sqm) in the Riverside complex, Ballinamore. has been finished to a high standard throughout.



Ideally located within walking distance of all local services and amenities, this end of terrace property is ideally suited to first time buyers or investors alike.



Accommodation comprises hallway, living room, kitchen/dining room with patio doors, a family bathroom and three bedrooms - one of which is ensuite.



The property is tastefully decorated throughout and is ready for immediate occupation.

Buyers also have the option to purchase the property fully furnished.



Viewing Strictly by Appointment only with the sole agent, Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballianmore.

AMV: €77,500



Contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents on (071) 96 45555 or email: info@ghproperty.com to arrange a viewing or for more information on this property.