Leitrim venue to host 'Chapel of Love' for Valentine's

How about something a bit different for this Valentine's. The Folks at Drumcoura City, Ballinamore are in the process of building their on-site 'Chapel of Love' which will host Weddings and Vow Renewals ceremonies on Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th of February. Ceremonies will be presided over by the King of Rock n'Roll, Elvis.

Elvis will lead the Brides down the isle, perform the ceremonies, which promise to be a lot of fun, and sing a song of the couples choice. Couples are encouraged to bring their friends and family along and up to 10 specially designed invitations will be allocated to each couple.

This unique Valentines's event offers couples:

- Wedding ceremony by Elvis in the Drumcoura City Chapel of Love

- 10 Specially designed invitations for family and friends

- 3 Course Dinner for the Bride & Groom

- Bottle of Prosecco for the Bride & Groom

- Flowers for the Bride

- Group wedding photo with Elvis

- 10% off meals for friends and family

All for just €100 per couple.

Early booking is required for this event as space is limited. To book you wedding or have your vows renewed by Elvis contact Drumcoura City on 0719645781 or email info@drumcouracity.com

*Disclaimer - these wedding are not legally binding, just good fun and filled with love.