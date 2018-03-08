Recovering Dawn thanks Leitrim people for SOS support

Dawn McKeon from Ballinamore was diagnosed with Breast Cancer last year and has been through all the treatment.

Dawn is now on the road to recovery but during that time she, her family and friends undertook a head shave and beard shave on April 1st last year called S.O.S, Shave Our Sean.

Dawn would now like to thank all those who supported the charity event which was held in the Poor Scholar in Ballinamore in aid of Cancer.

She said “I would like to give you an update on where your generous donations went. As you may all know I was diagnosed with Cancer in February 2017. Thankfully I have now completed my treatment and I’m on the road to recovery.

“You may also remember we had a huge fundraiser S.O.S. Shave Our Sean and we cannot thank everyone enough for your generosity. With donations and continued support, we have been overwhelmed by it all and are thrilled to say the total raised is €29,023.98 and people are still contributing.

“I have done a lot of research and with the committee decided to distribute the money among various charities related to Cancer, all of which are beneficial to so many people in many different ways, local and other. The beneficiaries are as follows: Irish Cancer Society, St. Luke’s Rathgar (Activity Centre), Cavan Oncology Unit, Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust (SHOUT), Sligo Cancer Support Group, Letterkenny Oncology Comfort Fund, Look Good Feel Better (a free service that supports women with visible side effects of cancer) and Laura Lynn Hospice.

“Once again thank you from team S.O.S. We wish those beginning and in the middle of similar journeys all our love and best wishes and those who have passed on you are not forgotten,” said Dawn.