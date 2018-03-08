Works to improve Ballinamore water supply to start next Monday

Works to replace ageing water mains in Ballinamore will commence next Monday, March 12, as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme.

Working in partnership with Leitrim County Council Irish Water is decommissioning and replacing over two kilometres of old and damaged cast iron water mains which will significantly improve the network.

Existing pipes will be replaced with new modern high density polyethylene (plastic) pipes. The works will be undertaken between Ballinamore town (beginning at the Ballinamore Canal) and Ardrum Reservoir along the R202 on the Mohill Road.

The project will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main on the street to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

This will ensure better customer service in terms of improved water pressure and security and quality of water supply. The project will also reduce the instances of bursts in the area and thereby significantly reduce the level of disruption to customers.

Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme will see over €500 million invested over the next four years to reduce leakage and remove problematic pipes from the public water network. These works will help to ensure that we have a clean, safe and reliable water supply now and into the future to support our growing population and economy.

Commenting, Irish Water’s Water Network Regional Lead Declan Cawley, said: “These works will commence on Monday and will be carried out by Farran’s Construction on behalf of Irish Water. The project is expected to be completed in approximately eight weeks and will deliver significant improvements to customers who have been affected by disruptions to their water supply due to leakage along the pipe.”

The work sections will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers. The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours prior notice of any planned water shut offs. Customers can contact the Irish Water call centre on 1850 278 278 if they have any queries.

Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works and local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times. Every effort will be made to minimise disruptions.

This project forms part of Irish Water’s investment plan. Works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in Irish Water’s Business Plan.

Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5 billion investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to 2021. This plan includes an investment in leakage reduction and water quality initiatives, called the Leakage Reduction Programme, which will see an investment of €512 million during the period to 2021.

These works are vital to ensuring a clean, safe and reliable public water supply to support our growing population and economy.