Fenagh Drama Troupe to stage extra nights of 'The Maiden Aunt'

Fenagh Drama Troupe’s productions of The Maiden Aunt, Jimmy Keary’s hilariously funny 3 Act Comedy, will now go on in Fenagh Community Centre on Thursday, March 15 and Sunday, 18, each night at 8.30.

The snow had caused the planned opening night’s performance to be cancelled. However, the “ show went on “ on Saturday night, March 3 and the packed Community Centre thoroughly enjoyed a most enjoyable production that had audiences in laughter from the curtain went up until it fell. To avoid a clash with Ballinamore Drama Festival Week it was decided to defer further productions until Thursday, March 15 and 18.

There is no booking, so please come early to avoid disappointment. The word is out ! This is a drama performance not to be missed !