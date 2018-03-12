Leitrim Foroige club to sleep on the streets this Friday night

Ballinamore Foróige Club are excited to announce their biggest initiative this year!

On March 16, Ballinamore Foróige Club, along with its leaders, are going to sleep-out on the street. The aim is to raise money for Ireland's homeless population, namely Focus Ireland & the Simon Community. With over 3,000 children registered as homeless, this is a cause that the club feel very strongly about.

Molly Prior, a club member stated "For me as a Foróige member, it will change me as a person. It will allow me to step into the shoes of homeless children by doing what they do every day & night, sleep rough on the street! Staying awake is important to us as we want to feel something of what homeless people feel. Few may not realise that many homeless people do not sleep at night for fear that their few possessions are stolen or that they may be be attacked.

"We hope that this initiative will show the people of Ballinamore that homelessness is a huge problem in Ireland. Being part of a Foróige Club, we would like to do all we can to help. We'd also like to say that in years to come we did something remarkable to address the issue of homelessness.

"We will sleep-out on March 16 from 7pm-7am. We will also have a bucket collection in the town from 3-7pm. The venue chosen for the sleep-out is the St. Patrick's Parade Viewing Stand which is adjacent to the Tourist Office in Ballinamore town. The St. Patrick's Parade Committee has kindly offered us the use of the viewing stand.

So please come along on the 16 and support this great cause. Your support can and will change homeless people's lives.