Baffling Department response to funding application for Leitrim school

In a baffling turn of events a Leitrim school has been refused funding for an adult toilet.

A motion by Cllr John McCartin at this week's Ballinamore MD meeting noted that, in 2016, on foot of a whole School evaluation, Drumeela NS applied to the School Building Unit under the Summer Works Scheme for the provision of a separate adult toilet. Three different proposals, one of which included a new build element, were included in the application.

The Department rejected the funding application on the grounds they wouldn't fund a new build of a toilet at the school, ignoring completely the two further proposals which did not include using a new build solution.

Drumeela NS then applied for funding for the toilet under the Emergency Works Scheme but were refused on the grounds the scheme “is not intended to supplement the Summer Works Scheme (SWS) ”, even though the school wasn't granted any funds under the SWS.

Cllr McCartin proposed the Council contact the School Building Unit for an explanation how a school can be refused funding on the basis that (such monies) will be used to supplement funds that were never granted in the first place.