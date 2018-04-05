Crime rates remain low in Ballinamore

While recorded crime figures made for grim reading in many areas of the country following their release by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) last week, the figures for stations across Leitrim showed that the incidence of crime remains relatively low for the county.

In light of a number of quality issues identified in relation to the Gardai's PULSE data nationally, the CSO published the Recorded Crime statistics under a new category “Under Reservation”. This categorisation indicates that the quality of these statistics do not meet the standards required of official statistics published by the CSO.

Looking at the 2017 figures for Co Leitrim, the vast majority of crimes recorded were either in the low single figures, or, if reaching double digits, were not particularly high, especially when compared to other areas.

In this report we have compared figures for 2017 and 2016 to get a better picture of crime in the county.

Ballinamore

The number of assaults/harrassments/threats in Ballinamore were up on figures for last year, however they still remain relatively low with 14 incidents reported. Dangerous or negligent acts were also up from 2 in 2016 to 8 in 2017, but this, again, is still low.

In a positive development, the number of burglaries recorded in the Ballinamore Garda Station area in 2017 were down on previous figures with 6 incidents recorded in 2016 and only 2 in 2017. The number of thefts and related offences remained fairly steady with 12 in 2016 and 14 in 2017.